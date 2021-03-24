Eileen Marie Childers

Eileen Marie Childers, age 70, of Missoula, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick's Hospital. She was born on August 27, 1950, in Lewistown, to Arthur and Kathleen Wichman.

The funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father Victor Cancino officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

The online obituary and guestbook is available at www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.