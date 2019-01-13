MISSOULA — Elaine June Henry, of Missoula, passed away peacefully on Jan. 6, 2019, with her loving daughter Cheryl by her side. Born on June 11, 1926, she was the only child of the late Leon and Lena Shaw, of Falls City, Nebraska.
She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl (David) Tande of Missoula and Charlotte (Ron) Schoeffler of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren: Sean (Lorenza) Snyder of Wichita, Kansas, Ryan (Shannon) Collins of Ephrata, Washington, and Kalin (Nick) Anderson of Plymouth, Minnesota; and four great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her husband Bruce Henry.
She enjoyed many activities including RV traveling, reading and painting. June was a long-time active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the LDS church located at 3201 Bancroft St. with Bishop Yule officiating. Her ashes will be interred alongside her husband Bruce in the Glenrock Cemetery in Glenrock, Wyoming.
The family would like to thank the staff of Rosetta Assisted Living and Partners Hospice for their compassionate and loving care; and friends and family for their prayers.