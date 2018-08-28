BOCA RATON, Florida - Silverman, Elaine, Lillian of Boca Raton, Florida formerly of Missoula and Boston, Massachusetts passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Aug. 20, 2018.
Loving wife of Dr. Arnold Silverman to whom she was married 64 years.
Adored mother of Lawrence, Mark and Marny. Cherished grandmother of Abigail, Emma and Lee. Beloved great grandmother of Connor.
Elaine was an active participant in GASP (Gals Against Smog & Pollution) the “Missoula Women for Peace” and The Greater Yellowstone Coalition Funeral services were held Thursday Aug. 23, 2018 at Temple Beth El, Boca Raton Memorial contributions may be made to Trustbridge Hospice By The Sea 1531 W. Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, Fl. 33486 561-395-5031 trustbridge.com