THOUSAND OAKS, California - Elaine M. Rose, former elementary teacher at Missoula’s Prescott school, died late in the evening of Nov. 10, 2020, from complications related to Alzheimer’s Disease. She is survived by her three children, Patricia (Trish) Ciliberti, Vito (Tony) Ciliberti, and Carol Smith; Trish’s sons Jeremy and Stuart Fox and their families; and Tony’s son Jake Ciliberti and daughters Gabrielle and Danielle Ciliberti; and by her brother Kenneth Rose and her sister Carol Rose.
Elaine was born in Oneonta, New York, on June 3, 1936 (or as she liked to say, six-three-three-six). Until the age of four, she lived on a nearby dairy farm with her parents, Marie and Hugh Rose, and her brother Ken; family legends from this time tell of her once falling off a hay wagon, and more frequently keeping a wary eye on the family’s pet pig Jezebel, a favorite of her older brother. When she was four, the family moved to northern Virginia, where her annoying younger sister Carol was born. Elaine attended primary and secondary school in Falls Church, Virginia, and graduated from George Mason High School in 1954. Perhaps as a followup to her indefatigable nighttime storytelling to her little sister Carol, Elaine was active in high school in the school’s literary magazine, the Penman’s Palette, where she was both a writer and an illustrator. She attended college at what was then the Women’s College of the University of North Carolina in Greensboro, thinking for a time that she would study to write and illustrate children’s books or perhaps go into commercial art, but instead she majored in primary education.
Shortly after graduating from college in 1958, Elaine married Vito Ciliberti, and moved with him to Wilmington, North Carolina. Vito’s career as a chemical engineer in the paper industry took the growing family to several locations in succession that were near forests and paper mills—Calais, Maine; Wisconsin Rapids; Lake Oswego, Oregon; and ultimately Missoula. During that time Elaine raised Trish, Tony and Carol and took several positions teaching primary school. She found her true teaching career in Missoula, teaching at several elementary schools but especially at Prescott School, where she was much loved by ever-renewing crops of fourth graders. After her divorce from Vito in 1986, she moved to a lovely little fixer-upper house on the edge of Greenough Park—close enough that she could run all the way to Prescott in the mornings when she was afraid that she would be late for her class. As time went by, when Elaine was grocery shopping or walking downtown, she would ever more frequently hear the greeting, “Hi, Ms Rose!”; she would look up at the full-grown young adult who was smiling and waving. Although it was sometimes all she could do to recognize the skinny kid who used to run around the classroom, she would always delightedly smile and wave back. They were all her kids.
During her teaching years, Elaine was active in the local branch of the National Education Association, and among other things she sometimes traveled to Helena to talk to legislators about matters of importance to the schools. In the summers, she took some classes but spent as much time as she could at Flathead Lake, bringing her children and later her grandchildren along, and occasionally even the now less-annoying sister Carol. Summer and winter, she became an avid tennis player, playing competitively at times and even winning a regional doubles championship. She was a voracious reader of both fiction and nonfiction, and after her retirement in 1999, she took class after class at the University of Montana, beginning with art history, branching out into middle eastern history, and landing on all things Russian – literature, history, politics, films. Her great wish was to take the Trans-Siberian Railway all the way from Moscow to the Pacific port city of Vladivostok. But sadly, Elaine could never fulfill that dream before she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2014. As the disease slowly progressed, she continued to live in her beautiful little house by Greenough Park, visited often by her family and her many friends, developing a taste for old Seinfeld reruns, playing tennis as long as she could, and walking around the Greenough neighborhood two or three times every day, winter or summer, rain or shine, or even snow. She and daughter Carol once endured an early spring thunderstorm, but none of these weather threats deterred Elaine. Both Carols recall a summer evening stroll around the park, glasses of Merlot in hand. With or without company, Elaine was a familiar face to many who frequented the park, and who greeted her fondly.
Due to her declining health, in 2017 the family helped her to move to a small care facility near her daughter Carol Smith in Thousand Oaks, California. She was deeply missed by an important group of well-loved friends as well many others whose lives she touched with her kindness, caring and grace.
Once the Covid virus is sufficiently overcome that people can travel, Elaine’s family plans to hold a small memorial in Greenough Park to celebrate her life in a place that she so much loved. She is now and will forever be remembered with love and appreciation by all who were lucky enough to know her.
For those who wish to make a commemorative donation, please give in Elaine’s name to Montana Public Radio.
