Elaine M. Rose

Shortly after graduating from college in 1958, Elaine married Vito Ciliberti, and moved with him to Wilmington, North Carolina. Vito’s career as a chemical engineer in the paper industry took the growing family to several locations in succession that were near forests and paper mills—Calais, Maine; Wisconsin Rapids; Lake Oswego, Oregon; and ultimately Missoula. During that time Elaine raised Trish, Tony and Carol and took several positions teaching primary school. She found her true teaching career in Missoula, teaching at several elementary schools but especially at Prescott School, where she was much loved by ever-renewing crops of fourth graders. After her divorce from Vito in 1986, she moved to a lovely little fixer-upper house on the edge of Greenough Park—close enough that she could run all the way to Prescott in the mornings when she was afraid that she would be late for her class. As time went by, when Elaine was grocery shopping or walking downtown, she would ever more frequently hear the greeting, “Hi, Ms Rose!”; she would look up at the full-grown young adult who was smiling and waving. Although it was sometimes all she could do to recognize the skinny kid who used to run around the classroom, she would always delightedly smile and wave back. They were all her kids.

During her teaching years, Elaine was active in the local branch of the National Education Association, and among other things she sometimes traveled to Helena to talk to legislators about matters of importance to the schools. In the summers, she took some classes but spent as much time as she could at Flathead Lake, bringing her children and later her grandchildren along, and occasionally even the now less-annoying sister Carol. Summer and winter, she became an avid tennis player, playing competitively at times and even winning a regional doubles championship. She was a voracious reader of both fiction and nonfiction, and after her retirement in 1999, she took class after class at the University of Montana, beginning with art history, branching out into middle eastern history, and landing on all things Russian – literature, history, politics, films. Her great wish was to take the Trans-Siberian Railway all the way from Moscow to the Pacific port city of Vladivostok. But sadly, Elaine could never fulfill that dream before she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2014. As the disease slowly progressed, she continued to live in her beautiful little house by Greenough Park, visited often by her family and her many friends, developing a taste for old Seinfeld reruns, playing tennis as long as she could, and walking around the Greenough neighborhood two or three times every day, winter or summer, rain or shine, or even snow. She and daughter Carol once endured an early spring thunderstorm, but none of these weather threats deterred Elaine. Both Carols recall a summer evening stroll around the park, glasses of Merlot in hand. With or without company, Elaine was a familiar face to many who frequented the park, and who greeted her fondly.