MISSOULA — On Sept. 1, 2018, Elden Laurel Inabnit (“Eli”) passed away exactly the way he was supposed to — holding his wife Ione’s hand and surrounded by the family he loved. Elden’s death will leave an unfillable void in the lives of his family and friends, his church, and his 2002 Dodge Cummins. However, those who loved him rest assured in the fact that Elden is in a better place, although he is likely still haggling with St. Peter over the applicability of heaven’s “no worldly possessions” ban to his book collection.
Exceedingly generous, protective, and supportive, Elden nurtured faith, responsibility, and confidence in his family and those lucky enough to be his friends. He provided a sterling example of what it means to be a husband, never faltering through an astonishing 64 years of marriage. Of course, it wasn’t always easy — not least because he was unflagging in his opinions — but Elden and Ione persisted, committed to being there for one another “until death do us part.” He may have forced his young children into a brand new school in a brand new town countless times, but he did so only to ensure that there was wood on the hearth and food on the table. Dad was strict, the pastimes of the unwashed masses, cards and bowling included, were prohibited. Later, after he had established Missoula’s Butler Creek as “Inabnit Territory” and the hill behind his house as “Feather Mountain,” Grandpa was lenient and videos, games, and candy flowed in abundance.
Elden was intelligent, curious, and inventive. Life convinced Elden of two things: history holds the answers begged by the future and a thorough coating of diesel fuel and used oil will fix anything. He loved spending time in his favorite chair, right next to Ione’s, diligently poring over biographies of the leaders and founders of this country, historical accounts of early Montana, and terribly partisan political essays. Elden’s reading was such a part of him that he often brought out books during family dinners to either spark discussion or remind his grandchildren of their roots and their good fortune in being born in such safe and prosperous times.
Surviving the Great Depression with the added challenge of contracting Polio, Elden was no stranger to hard work and perseverance. He could be nothing but industrious. He helped build the roads, including Highway 12 through Lolo Pass, that connected him to the geography and small towns of the state he loved so much. He built a business, Eli & Associates, Inc., out of nothing but his self-taught skill in surveying and his ability to inspire faith in his work and integrity. He was confident, yet obstinate, in his belief that he could solve anything if he spent enough time racking his brain for the solution, only turning to “professionals” in the rare instance that his own ingenuity failed him.
Elden was unshakeable in his belief in Christ. His family’s grief is eased by the knowledge that he has been absolved of his transgressions and that his faith in God’s grace leaves an example for others to emulate.
A memorial will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 2853 Briggs St., on Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.