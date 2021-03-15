Eldon Merle Mickelson

Eldon Mickelson, beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at home in Missoula, MT on March 13, 2021 at the age of 77.

Eldon was born in St. Ignatius, MT on October 7, 1943 to Lawrence “Mickey” and Lelah Mickelson and grew up in Dixon, MT. He was the youngest of four children. After graduating from Dixon High School in 1963, Eldon went on to attend a technical school in Salt Lake City, UT.

After school, Eldon went to work for Hewlett Packard (HP) in Loveland, Colorado where he spent the next 18 years. He met and married the love of his life, Kathryn Mickelson in 1969. The couple gathered with friends and family to celebrate their golden 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. They had two daughters, Monica and Echo, and adopted many beloved dogs over the years.

After HP, Eldon moved with the family to his hometown of Dixon, MT, where they lived until 1992. After a brief return to Loveland, CO, Eldon and Kathy moved to Paradise, MT, where they lived until settling in Missoula, MT a few years ago.