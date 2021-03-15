Eldon Merle Mickelson
Eldon Mickelson, beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at home in Missoula, MT on March 13, 2021 at the age of 77.
Eldon was born in St. Ignatius, MT on October 7, 1943 to Lawrence “Mickey” and Lelah Mickelson and grew up in Dixon, MT. He was the youngest of four children. After graduating from Dixon High School in 1963, Eldon went on to attend a technical school in Salt Lake City, UT.
After school, Eldon went to work for Hewlett Packard (HP) in Loveland, Colorado where he spent the next 18 years. He met and married the love of his life, Kathryn Mickelson in 1969. The couple gathered with friends and family to celebrate their golden 50th wedding anniversary in 2019. They had two daughters, Monica and Echo, and adopted many beloved dogs over the years.
After HP, Eldon moved with the family to his hometown of Dixon, MT, where they lived until 1992. After a brief return to Loveland, CO, Eldon and Kathy moved to Paradise, MT, where they lived until settling in Missoula, MT a few years ago.
Eldon will be remembered for his kind and generous heart, his love for dogs, and his enjoyment of greyhound racing. He loved to fish and hike in the wilderness, and recalled the many times he would sit in school wishing he was instead up in the Montana hills he could see out the window. He treasured long talks over coffee with his siblings and watching Western movies with Kathy.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, and daughters Monica (Dave) Bourgeau and Echo (Casey) Hayder, his grandchildren Kelsey Ray (Chris Bonner) and Ryan Hayder, his great-granddaughter Payton Rossi, his siblings Lloyd Mickelson, and Wayne (Judy) Mickelson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Lelah Mickelson, and his sister Doris Rodgers.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and loved ones.
A virtual service is planned. Donations may be made to Life Savers Animal Rescue www.LSAR.org.