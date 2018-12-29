MISSOULA — Dori Nielson (Eldora Irene Burns Nielson) was born on Valentine’s Day 1939 and died on Christmas Day 2018, after persisting (with the help of good care from medical teams and hospice) for many months with acute myelofibrosis. From diagnosis until death, her friends were so numerous and generous. They helped, wrote, visited, and talked. But mostly they texted, and Dori loved all the communications.
Dori was a North Dakota kid who, on her own initiative, left tiny Surrey for college in Grand Forks. There, a diligent student walking around campus reading a book, she met Tom Nielson. She completed her education, married him, moved to Havre, and raised three kids (Robin, Tim, and John). Dori then left to do the state’s work at the Office of Public Instruction in Helena. Once the state was in order, her last move was to “retire” to Missoula to be closer to her kids and grandkids (Perry, Rosie, Tollie, Tom, Thayer, Joren, and Sena). In her “retirement,” she parlayed her doctorate credentials into international educational consulting residencies, and traveled the world.
Dori worked in China, Liberia, Zambia, and the Republic of Georgia. She traveled to every continent, including a trip to Antarctica at age 75. She roamed the country professionally and privately. She was financially independent, and she built a little estate to help her children beyond her own life. She raised good kids. She made and maintained good friends. She loved her dog (Armani), and her dog loved her. The dog will miss her, as will her kids Robin (Chris Cerquone), Tim (Marion), and John (Rochelle).
All are welcome to come to Dori’s memorial service at University Congregational United Church of Christ on Thursday, Jan. 3, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow. Gifts in her name can be made to the church: UCC, 405 University Ave., Missoula, MT 59801.