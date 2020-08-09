Eleanor Joan (Peg) McDaniel

Peg served singing in Sweet Adelines for 45 years. During that time Peg held every office in the chorus — except choreographer and costumes. She was the chairman of the very successful Nacho booth fundraiser at the fair for many years. Peg and her little red trailer carted risers and supplies for many of the Adelines activities. She loved singing and making people laugh. She enjoyed participating in comedy quartets singing lead. She really cut a rug singing in her "muscle suit" and as a pirate. Peg was on the risers with the Five Valley Chorus while they won many Regional Competition medals, eight of them gold. This awarded the chorus opportunities to compete in cities like Calgary, San Antonio and Fort Lauderdale.

Peg served the neighborhood in many ways. Peg could fix lawn mowers and she was good at it. Using her farm experience Peg gave advice on many neighbor's projects. Peg also loved animals and would do anything to make sure that the neighborhood animals were properly cared for. Peg herself shared love with animals that found their way to her home. She loved her dogs, cats, horses and a favorite pet was her chicken Mitsy.

Peg served as a catalyst, connecting old friends to new friends. Peg loved to serve her friends homemade chicken dinners, or pot roast, or pie, depending on what was on sale at Orange Street Food Farm.