KALISPELL — Eleanor Ruth Weidman died on July 1, 2020 in Kalispell at age 96. She was born on a farm in southern Iowa to Leland and Lois Young. During her childhood years in the Great Depression, Eleanor and her younger brother and sister enjoyed life on the several dairy farms managed by her father. When she was twelve, her family moved to southern California, where Eleanor enjoyed life near the Mojave Desert. She enlisted in the Navy on her 20th birthday during World War II. As a WAVE, she was stationed at Washington, D.C and Pearl Harbor, and was discharged at the end of the war with the rank of Storekeeper First Class.

Eleanor completed her college studies thanks to the GI Bill and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of California at Berkeley and her Master of Science Degree in Home Management from Iowa State University. She returned to California and worked for the University of California as a research assistant in Consumer Economics. There she met and married Robert Weidman. The couple moved to Missoula in 1953, where Bob taught Geology at the University of Montana.