POLSON — Eleanor S. Ekland, long time resident of Polson, passed away on Feb. 15 at the age of 94.

Eleanor was born in Glendive to Pete and Edna Pederson on April 22, 1925. She graduated from Dawson County High School and obtained an Associate of Arts degree from Dawson County Junior College. She then entered the cadette nursing program at Montana State College in Bozeman.

In 1946 she married Haakon Ekland, also from Glendive. After living in Helena briefly, they moved to Shelby where they lived for 21 years and had three daughters, Carolyn, Lynda, and Arlene.

In 1968 they moved to Polson where she worked at Security State Bank and taught many young piano students. She was a long time member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she was the organist for many years. Most recently she was a member of the Community Church in Polson.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Haakon Ekland and is survived by daughters Carolyn Ekland-Olson and her husband Sheldon Ekland-Olson, Lynda Luke, and Arlene Ekland- Earnst and her husband Michael Earnst all of Polson. She is also survived by her grandson Erik Luke of Helena, granddaughter Brooke Vuckovic of Chicago and grandson Scott Olson of Westlake, Texas.

A memorial service is planned for Monday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at the Community Church in Polson. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Salvation Army, the Mission Valley Animal Shelter, or another charity of your choice.

