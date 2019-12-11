POLSON — Eleanor Zimmerman-Keyser went to be with her Lord and Savior December 7, 2019.
Eleanor was born June 18, 1936 in Dillon to Elmer and Mable Pilon. She married Henry “Mike” Zimmerman and had two daughters Michele Zimmerman and Heidi Roy. Eleanor graduated from Western in Dillon and subsequently was a grade school teacher with the Helena School District for many years.
Eleanor moved to Polson and married Paul Keyser where she resided until her death. Eleanor enjoyed having her daughters, grandchildren (Josh Roy & Ashley Roy) and family visit the Flathead area to enjoy boating, picnics and camping. Eleanor was loved and will be greatly missed.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Henry.
A service for Eleanor will be held at The Lake Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be shared with the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.