MISSOULA — Eleanore Papke, 94, of Missoula died on Friday July 20, 2018 in Missoula. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 26 at 6 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, Missoula. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula are entrusted with arrangements.
