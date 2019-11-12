CHARLO — Electra Ann Frey, 70, passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at St. Luke Community Hospital in Ronan. Electra was born Feb. 21, 1949, in St. Ignatius and was adopted by John and Electra Lockridge at 8 months old.
Electra graduated from Sentinel High School in 1967 and attended the University of Montana for two years. In 1969, Electra traveled to Neckarsulm, Germany, and married her fiancé Dale Frey who was stationed there in the Army. It was in Germany that their son Gary was born.
Electra played the violin for 20-plus years with the Missoula Symphony Orchestra. In the last year she became a proud member of the Salish & Kootenai Tribe. Her interests included camping and the outdoors, swimming at Seeley Lake with her cousins, Charlo Garden Club, and golden retrievers. She had a strong faith in the Lord.
Electra is survived by her husband Dale Frey, son Gary John Frey (Chelsea), brother-in-law Gary Lee Frey, numerous biological brothers and sisters, and many cousins, nieces and nephews on both sides.
A big thank you to my sister-in-law Tracy McNair for all her help during this difficult time.
No services are planned at this time.
Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at shriderthompson.com. Arrangements are under the care of Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home.