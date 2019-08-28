RONAN — Electra K. Lockridge, 103, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Nursing Home in Ronan.
She was born Oct. 31, 1915, in Whitefish. Electra moved to Missoula in 1950 and married John Lockridge. She worked for many years at the University of Montana.
Electra attended the Greek Orthodox Church in Missoula for several years.
Trisagion for the departed Electra K. Lockridge will be at 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 29, 2019, at Garden City Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church; graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens and a reception at Garden City Funeral Home.