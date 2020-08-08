Elenore Jo Eddleman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALEM, Oregon — Feb. 7, 1939 - July 23, 2020

Elenore “Jo” (Innis) Eddleman was born in Ft. Supply, Oklahoma on Feb. 7, 1939 the daughter of Arch and Pearl (Weaver) Innis. She attended school in Ft. Supply, Oklahoma and Delta, Colorado where she graduated with the class of 1957.

On June 8, 1958 Jo married Lee Eddleman. That year she moved to Fort Collins, Colorado and worked at Colorado State University until the birth of her first child in 1962. In 1963, Jo moved with her family to Missoula. In 1981, Jo moved again and became a resident of Corvallis, Oregon and in 2015 moved to Albany, Oregon.

Jo enjoyed family, church, teaching Sunday School and playing the piano. She took great pleasure in hosting, feeding, and speaking with young people, both those in the Church as well as University students. Such parties were a regular event at her house. She enjoyed camping with her family, traveling to either the Canadian Rockies or the Pacific Ocean, and her work as a travel agent.