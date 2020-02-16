COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Elinor and Harlan Swanson of Colorado Springs, Colorado died in a vehicle accident in Contreras, New Mexico on Jan. 20, 2020. They had recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Elinor, who was 92 at the time of the accident, is survived by three nephews, Ray Newsom, Gene Nicholson and Keith Nicholson and one niece, Marianne Restrich. Harlan, who was 94 at the time of the accident, is survived by two nephews, Rick Swanson and Wilbur “Gene” Swanson and one niece, Paulette Sjolin. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Memorial services will be held in Contreras, NM and their ashes interred in the Contreras Cemetery near their home in La Joya, New Mexico. Their intelligence, caring, humanity and wit will be missed by all.