Lisa, a tenacious woman who served her country with honor, and embraced the adventure of the great outdoors, passed away on May 20, 2023, due to natural causes. She leaves behind a legacy of courage, compassion, and a deep appreciation for fresh mountain air. Born on October 22, 1964, in Helena, Montana, Elisa Marie Steele possessed a remarkable maturity that exceeded her years. With a spirited sense of adventure, from a young age, she brought genuine joy to her family. Driven to serve, Lisa joined the United States Air Force, dedicating two decades of faithful service to her nation. Throughout her military career, her exceptional courage and unwavering dedication blazed a trail for those following in her footsteps. Beyond her remarkable military service, Lisa was deeply passionate about the beauty of nature. Fearless and unafraid to get her hands dirty, she discovered solace and contentment in hunting, fishing, and finding a spiritual connection to the vast expanse of the starry skies, much like her beloved Mother. Lisa was not only a valiant servicewoman and a lover of the outdoors, she was also a mother. She instilled in her four children, Dominique, Josh, Joe, and Debbie, the power of courage, determination, and kindness - always willing to offer a helping hand without hesitation. Her latest pride was her newfound love of being a grandmother to babies Bennett and Presley Marie.