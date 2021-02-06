Elisabeth Marie Simmons
Elisabeth Marie Simmons, 90, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula, of natural causes.
She was born on November 4, 1930, in St. Methode, Quebec province, Canada, to Armand and Rosina Sheink. She was the seventh child of a family of eleven, growing up on a farm until the age of 12. She was educated in St Methode and Thetford Mines initially receiving a diploma in primary elementary teaching in 1948. She went on to teach elementary school for three years before deciding to pursue her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She attended nursing school in Quebec City and Montreal from 1952-56 working for three years in Montreal after receiving her training. She moved cross country with her lifelong friend Hedwidge to San Francisco in 1959 to start a new adventure.
On February 18, 1961 she married Jack Lloyd Simmons in San Francisco, California. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. The couple lived in San Rafael, California until Jack retired and they moved to Meridian, Idaho in 1993. Elisabeth and Jack moved to Missoula, Montana in 2008 to be closer to one of their sons and 2 grandchildren. They were able to enjoy attending their grandsons numerous sporting events. Jack preceded Elisabeth in death passing away on April 3, 2018 at the age of 88.
She spent her career devoted to caring for others as a registered nurse working in total 37 years in nursing at multiple hospitals as well as nursing homes. She was active in the catholic church. She spent many hours knitting, crocheting, and needlepointing leaving behind many beautiful projects that she made with love. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She greatly enjoyed making photo albums and documenting the many events of her family.
Survivors include her two sons, David, of Novato, California, and Garrick (Sandra), of Missoula, two sisters, Edith and Noella, Quebec: three grandsons, Brandon, Nicholas, and Alex: and many Canadian nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 no services will be held. We are hopeful to hold a celebration of her life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Elisabeth with a donation to your local food bank.