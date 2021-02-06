Elisabeth Marie Simmons

Elisabeth Marie Simmons, 90, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at The Springs of Missoula, of natural causes.

She was born on November 4, 1930, in St. Methode, Quebec province, Canada, to Armand and Rosina Sheink. She was the seventh child of a family of eleven, growing up on a farm until the age of 12. She was educated in St Methode and Thetford Mines initially receiving a diploma in primary elementary teaching in 1948. She went on to teach elementary school for three years before deciding to pursue her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She attended nursing school in Quebec City and Montreal from 1952-56 working for three years in Montreal after receiving her training. She moved cross country with her lifelong friend Hedwidge to San Francisco in 1959 to start a new adventure.

On February 18, 1961 she married Jack Lloyd Simmons in San Francisco, California. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage together. The couple lived in San Rafael, California until Jack retired and they moved to Meridian, Idaho in 1993. Elisabeth and Jack moved to Missoula, Montana in 2008 to be closer to one of their sons and 2 grandchildren. They were able to enjoy attending their grandsons numerous sporting events. Jack preceded Elisabeth in death passing away on April 3, 2018 at the age of 88.