MISSOULA — Elita Haugen, 87, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, at home.
She was born in Plentywood to Adry and Violet Nelson. She lived with her family on a farm in Sheridan County, and graduated from Plentywood High School in 1949.
She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Habitat for Humanity, and Sons of Norway.
She enjoyed traveling, gardening, golf, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and her daughter, JoAnn Haugen.
Survivors include her sister, Evelyn White of Stevensville; two daughters, Denise Trainer of Missoula, and Mary (Jim) Mitchell of Oregon. She also had two grandchildren; Tor Anderson (Mandee) and Courtney Mitchell, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Wahlin officiating. Interment will follow at Missoula City Cemetery.