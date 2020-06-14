× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — On Sunday April 5, after a training run in Missoula, Elizabeth “Beth” Clark (38) passed away unexpectedly. “I lost my best friend, my compass, and the mother of our three beautiful children: Emery (4), Quinn (8) and Boston (11),” husband Blaine.

Beth was born in 1981 in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, the fourth child of Diane Erhart and Rick Schuman. She grew up in Kenton, Delaware and graduated from Smyrna High School in 2000.

She attended Wesley College before enlisting in the Army Reserve where she received training as an occupational therapist. Her service with the Army took her to Texas, Hawaii, Germany, and Washington, D.C. Upon her return to Delaware, Beth completed her undergraduate degree at Wilmington University, then moved to Missoula, Montana and continued her service in the Army Reserve while attending and graduating from The University of Montana, School of Law. She graduated with honors in 2012, and went on to earn an additional Taxation Law Degree from the University of Washington School of Law in 2015. Since then she had been working in Missoula as an attorney.

A gifted athlete and an avid runner she participated in several endurance events in recent years, including: The Montana Rut 50k, Missoula Marathon and Half Marathon, Coeur d’Alene Olympic Sprint Duathlon, Waco Half Ironman and YMCA Iron Will Challenge.