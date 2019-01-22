MISSOULA — Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Brown, 75, passed away Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born Sept. 2, 1943 in Browning, to Alfred and Catherine Bouttier, and grew up on Birch Creek with her eight siblings.
In 1960, Betty married Tony Staber in North Dakota. The couple had nine children together.
On June 14, 1981, she married Michael Brown in Great Falls. They lived there until moving to Missoula in 2012.
Betty was a beautiful lady with a genuine smile and a heart of gold. She was a beacon of strength for her family and friends. Betty was very charismatic and outgoing; her house was always filled with an abundance of laughter and love. She truly enjoyed spending time with her children and numerous grandchildren. She touched so many lives with her kindness. Betty was truly a blessing in our lives. She definitely left her mark in this world and will truly be missed.
She is preceded in death by her youngest child Layne, and parents Catherine and Alfred Bouttier. Sisters Tiny, Muggs, Pat and Sandy. Brothers Curt, Joe, Jerry and Jim. Grandkids Jack, Joey and Shawn.
Survivors include her husband Michael Brown and her children: Terry, Lorie, Charlie, Lonnie, Leah, Leonard, Lynne (Busch), Lance, Lizabeth (Betsy), Jen, her 48 grandchildren and 67+ great-grandkids. Pallbearers include her grandsons Gerald, Joseph, Levi, Peter, Tristan and Tim.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2019 at Garden City Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Reception will be held after at Hellgate Lions Park, 1305 Haaglund Dr. West Riverside. Out in Bonner.