MISSOULA — Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Andrews Muralt, passed away on April 5, 2020. Services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. An outdoor reception luncheon will follow at the Ranch Club. Betty’s family invites those who cannot attend or who are concerned with COVID-19 to view services live at gardencityfh.com/memorials/elizabeth-andrews-muralt/4181529/obituary.php. Click on the Photos & Videos Tab.