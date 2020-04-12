Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Andrews Muralt

MISSOULA — Born February 6, 1936 in St Ignatius to Agnes and Fon Dixon. Mom attended elementary school in Arlee and St. Ignatius then attended high school at Hot Springs High School as Grandpa moved from one job location to another. Mom graduated from Hot Springs in 1954 then moved to Spokane, Washington to get her certificate from Kinman Business College in Spokane.
Shortly after her graduation Betty married her high school sweetheart, Jim Andrews. They moved to East Missoula where they soon started a family. The kids came fast at first; there was Kevin, followed eleven months later by Jeff, then 18 months later they got their little girl, Julia. Eight years later they got a little surprise and Gina arrived. Obviously, Mom was busy those first few years! In 1961 Dad and Mom started a State Farm Agency together. Mom worked right alongside Dad as they grew their agency into a very successful business. In addition to working side by side with Dad, Mom was a very accomplished pianist. A love that she passed on to both of her daughters. She enjoyed playing for family and friends, playing pieces by Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, Henry Mancini, and more. It was pure joy listening to her play.
As their kids got older, Mom and Dad took up the game of golf. Much like her skills on the piano, Mom excelled at the game of golf. Some of her early accomplishments include winning the Missoula Country Club Ladies Club Championship in 1983 & 1984. In 1984 she was also the Missoula County Ladies Champion and in the same year won the Montana State Amateur Championship. Mom had a great iron game and made several holes-in-one over the years.
Life is much like golf and seems to always put a few hazards in our way; it was no different for Mom. Dad died in June of 1993 after a five-year battle with cancer. Mom was Dad’s caregiver and put her life on hold for him. After Dad died, Mom withdrew as she grieved her loss. Then a few years later, along came Gary Muralt. Mom and Gary really enjoyed life together and married June 15, 2002. Mom and Gary lived “up” Miller Creek not far from the Missoula Country Club where they played more than a few rounds of golf each summer. Mom’s winning ways got on path again as she won the Missoula Country Club Senior Ladies Club Championship in 2000 and 2004. In the winter they would make the trip to Palm Desert where they lived and would golf and enjoy all their friends at the El Chaparral Golf Course. Gary passed away February 28, 2018 and Mom had a hard time bouncing back from another heartbreak. Mom and Gary moved into The Springs Assisted Living just prior to Gary’s passing and she received exceptional care from some very special caregivers. There were many, but we would really like to thank Lari for the love and support she gave Mom.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Fon and Agnes; brothers, Del, Edward, Merle, and Chuck Dixon, and her little sister, Gloria Underdal; husbands Jim Andrews and Gary Muralt.
She is survived by her sister, Thelma Niemeyer of Hot Springs; her two sons and their children, Kevin (Wendy) and their daughter Dani (Sean); Jeff (Michele) and children Chanelle (Vincent), JJ (Alana), Joe, Katie (Ben), and Brennan, Adam (Lyssa) Probst, Jane (Josh) Swain, and Jacob Probst; her two daughters and their children, Julia (Casey) Jones and their sons Jamie (Nikki) and Chris; Gina (Sparky) Lapka and their children Jarek, Jacob, Jeffrey, and Grace; great grandchildren Taylor, Irelan, Chloe, Brantley, Barron, Ella, Lincoln, Dorothy, Scout, and Milo; and Michael (Crystal) Dixon, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sharla Muralt and her daughter Jadyn; Walter Muralt and his children McKee, Mitchell, and Olivia; and Jeffrey Muralt.
We will miss your radiant smile, Mom. You are in God’s loving kingdom and hopefully getting a few rounds of golf in with Dad. Rest in peace, dear Lady…Your Loving Family.
Private interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit gardencityfh.com to leave memories and condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.