Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Andrews Muralt

Life is much like golf and seems to always put a few hazards in our way; it was no different for Mom. Dad died in June of 1993 after a five-year battle with cancer. Mom was Dad’s caregiver and put her life on hold for him. After Dad died, Mom withdrew as she grieved her loss. Then a few years later, along came Gary Muralt. Mom and Gary really enjoyed life together and married June 15, 2002. Mom and Gary lived “up” Miller Creek not far from the Missoula Country Club where they played more than a few rounds of golf each summer. Mom’s winning ways got on path again as she won the Missoula Country Club Senior Ladies Club Championship in 2000 and 2004. In the winter they would make the trip to Palm Desert where they lived and would golf and enjoy all their friends at the El Chaparral Golf Course. Gary passed away February 28, 2018 and Mom had a hard time bouncing back from another heartbreak. Mom and Gary moved into The Springs Assisted Living just prior to Gary’s passing and she received exceptional care from some very special caregivers. There were many, but we would really like to thank Lari for the love and support she gave Mom.