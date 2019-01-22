Try 1 month for 99¢
MISSOULA — Elizabeth “Betz” Kaufman went to the Lord on Jan 16, 2019. Betz was born in Glendive on Oct. 30, 1932.

Betz is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Marie, Genevive, and Arthur, her husband, Iven and daughter Cheryl. She is survived by her sister Rosemary, children, Rodney, Steve (Joni), Craig (Carol), Audrey Peterson, and Bryon.

A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. and a Funeral Mass on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Church.

For the full obituary please see memorials.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com/elizabeth-kaufman/3699485/service-details.php

Elizabeth "Betz" Kaufman
