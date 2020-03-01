Elizabeth "Christine" Brett

Christine was born June 28, 1943, in Lethbridge, Alberta. Her family moved soon after her birth to Regina, Saskatchewan, where she was raised until she left for college. She attended Lakeview elementary school and Sheldon Williams High School. After high school, she attended the University of Toronto, where she received her qualifications as a dental hygienist. She then went back to school as a working single parent and received her Masters degree in Education. She worked for a few years as a hygienist in Canada, Texas, and Wisconsin. She also taught dental hygiene at Marquette University School of Dentistry. By far the highlight of her career was being the head of the Dental Assisting program at Western Wisconsin Technical College for over 25 years. She moved to Missoula from LaCrosse, Wisconsin in 2007 to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She was an incredibly vibrant woman and joined a golf league, book club, women’s hiking group, bunco group, and bird watching group as soon as she got to Missoula. Most near and dear to her heart was the PEO group that she joined, and very actively participated in for the last decade. Christine was a beautiful and kind soul, who never had a harsh word or action for anyone, and had an inner grace and compassion that carried through everything she did in life. She was a grandmother extraordinaire, doting on her grandchildren, allowing them and their friends to roller-skate in the basement, hot tub on her deck, and make slime in her kitchen. She handled her diagnosis of Parkinson’s with incredible grace and dignity, as she did all things in her life.