WATFORD CITY, North Dakota — Elizabeth “Betty” Fargher, 88, formerly of Ronan, passed away from natural causes at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Watford City, North Dakota, on Friday, Sept. 27. She was dearly loved by her family, and is now being reunited with her husband as she is welcomed into the arms of Heaven.
Betty was born to Harold and Effa Mae (Warthen) Guenzler on Sept. 13, 1931. She was raised in Ronan along with her four brothers, Ronald (Alice) Spears, Eugene (Bobby), Walter (Maxine), and Gordon (Nan) Guenzler
Betty married the love of her life, James “Jim” Fargher, at the United Methodist Church in Ronan on June 6, 1950. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together. Betty had worked both inside and outside the home while they raised their three children together. She supported her husband Jim as he served in the Navy, and then through his career with Northern Pacific Railroad, until he retired in 1991. Betty held jobs as a sales clerk at Anthony’s clothing in Ronan, as a clerk at Ronan High School, and as a clerk for the city of Ronan. Betty was an excellent homemaker and was often found baking up something delicious or crafting something beautiful. She especially enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, sewing, and keeping tabs on all the grand babies.
Betty’s husband Jim passed away from natural causes on Nov. 10, 2015. Soon after, Betty went to live with her daughter Daina and husband Arne in Watford City where she could spend time with family.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Daina (Arne) Swenson, Donita Fargher, and son Richard “Jim” (Valerie) Fargher, eight grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren.