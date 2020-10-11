HAMILTON – Elizabeth J. “Dolly” Kehmeier, 92, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at The Remington of natural causes. She was born Jan. 24, 1928 in Great Falls the daughter of John Leo and Catherine Hollenbach Tabor.
Elizabeth was raised and educated in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High. She then attended Montana State University and earned her degree as a Medical Technician. She married Keith R. Kehmeier on Sept. 12, 1953 in Denver, Colorado. Elizabeth began her career in Denver, Colorado as a Medical Technician and continued in St. Frances, Kansas. Together they moved to Hamilton in July of 1975.
Elizabeth was a member of the Garden Club, serving as National President, an original member of the Pink Ladies at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, a member of the Back Country Horsemen, the Saddle Tramps, the Sons and Daughters of the Montana Pioneers, the ladies of St. Francis Catholic Church and the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She also served as a 4H Judge, served as a Chief Election Judge in Ravalli County for several years and served on the board of the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Foundation Board
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four brothers and their wives, John, Jr and Alviva Tabor, Tom and Tiny Tabor, Jim Tabor and Emmett and Shirley Tabor; and sisters and their husbands, Trannie and Ronnie Bertsch, Minnie and Leo Remsh, Aggie and George Olds and Mary Ann and Chester Lee. She is survived by two sons, Andy Kehmeier and wife Lisa of Hamilton and Karl Kehmeier also of Hamilton; grandchildren, Nicholas Kehmeier and wife Jurnee and their children Kolten and Weston all of Spokane, Washington, Savannah Kehmeier and her son Henry Northey of Seattle, Washington, Bryan Kehmeier of Denver, Colorado, Ashley Svihl and her children Isabella, Ellyanna and Brecken all of Missoula, Jaime Taylor and husband Justin and their children Ashton and Brantley of Saratoga Springs, Utah and Jordyn Segall and husband Evan and their children Quentin and Braelyn all of Missoula.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a reception following in the funeral home’s community room. The family suggests that any memorials be made to the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Auxiliary (pink ladies) or to the St Francis Ladies. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.
