HAMILTON – Elizabeth J. “Dolly” Kehmeier, 92, of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at The Remington of natural causes. She was born Jan. 24, 1928 in Great Falls the daughter of John Leo and Catherine Hollenbach Tabor.

Elizabeth was raised and educated in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High. She then attended Montana State University and earned her degree as a Medical Technician. She married Keith R. Kehmeier on Sept. 12, 1953 in Denver, Colorado. Elizabeth began her career in Denver, Colorado as a Medical Technician and continued in St. Frances, Kansas. Together they moved to Hamilton in July of 1975.

Elizabeth was a member of the Garden Club, serving as National President, an original member of the Pink Ladies at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital, a member of the Back Country Horsemen, the Saddle Tramps, the Sons and Daughters of the Montana Pioneers, the ladies of St. Francis Catholic Church and the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She also served as a 4H Judge, served as a Chief Election Judge in Ravalli County for several years and served on the board of the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Foundation Board