Elizabeth Jacobson

MISSOULA - Elizabeth (Betty) Jacobson passed away June 3, 2020 at Edgewood Vistas.

She was born on June 29, 1934 in Las Vegas to Forrest and Anita Weathers. She graduated from Emmett High School in Emmett, Idaho, and then married Donald Thrall. After traveling for Don’s Navy career, they made their home in Missoula with their four children. They later divorced. In 1976, she married Russell Jacobson.

Betty was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She also participated in Toastmistress and was a member of the Watercolor Society. She worked on many county elections and for the University of Montana, as well as being a member of the Montana Watercolor Society. She enjoyed workshops and selling many of her paintings. The highlight of her watercolor career was having a painting accepted into the C.M. Russell Auction.

Her love of gardening was evident in her beautiful yard that grew flowers for every season.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Keith, Norman and Douglass, Sybil, Barbara and Beverly. Also preceding her were her son Robert Keith, husband Russ and first husband Donald Thrall.