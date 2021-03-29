Elizabeth Jane Ellsperman

MISSOULA ~ Jane, who delighted in laughing and making others laugh, untethered herself from Earth on March 24, 2021. Her son, John States, was holding her hand as she passed.

Jane was born to Laura Longfellow Stoffle and George Powell in Red Cliff, Colorado, on October 27, 1916. Premature, weighing less than four pounds, Jane was not expected to live. Swaddled by the midwife and put in a small box placed in the wood stove's warming oven, Jane loved to say: “I sure fooled them.”

A brilliant but modest scholar, Jane graduated from high school as Valedictorian at age 16. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration at Denver University in an era when most women did not pursue higher education. Breaking another norm, she worked outside the home. She tried teaching but hated grading papers at night. Over the years she worked for the Air Force Reserves Record Center, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Postal Service. No doubt in each of her jobs, regardless of title, she was the brains of the outfit.

A passion for travel took her all over the world. Favorites were Easter Island and Tahiti. After classes at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Jane enjoyed and excelled at ballroom dancing.