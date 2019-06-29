{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Libby was born in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 7, 1955, to Denice and Helen Lamb. She never stayed in place to long until Montana. Libby loved her two daughters Mallissa Hickson of Missoula and Kathleen Hickson of Texarkana, Arkansas. Also her late son Keith Hickson. Libby was loved by many nieces and nephews. She has many grandchildren and a great-great-grandbaby. Libby will be missed.

the life of: Elizabeth Mae Green
