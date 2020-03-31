MISSOULA — On March 19, 2020, at the age of 96, Ella A. Shields passed away at The Springs in Missoula.

Ella was born in 1923, on a farm in the vicinity of Mott, Burt, and New Leipzig, North Dakota. Her parents were Heinrich (Henry) Auch and Anna Marie Weickum Auch. Toward the end of the Great Depression Anna Marie died; after the eighth grade Ella had to leave school to care for her younger siblings: Edmund 10, Velma 6, and Lucille 3.

Ella's sister Helen and family were living in Missoula, and when Ella was 18 she moved to Missoula. She got a job taking care of Dr. Lowe's children; when the Lowes were building a new home up the Rattlesnake, Ella decided to go to California to live with brother Emil, wife Oneida, and baby Spencer. While there she and Oneida worked picking tomatoes; they took baby Spencer with them. Later she worked in a cafe. During WW II she moved back to Missoula, where she worked at White Pine and Sash and at the Florence Laundry.