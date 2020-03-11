MISSOULA — Ella Mae Maynard Mace, 81 of Missoula passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Ella was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Wayne County West Virginia to Jay and Bessie (McNeely) Maynard. She met the love of her life, Roy Mace, at the Creamery Picnic in Stevensville. They married April 8, 1956, and settled in a home they purchased on the Northside of Missoula. Together they raised six children.

Ella Mae loved her family very much and always enjoyed spending time on family outings. She enjoyed being outdoors in the fresh air and sunshine. She was content in the garden and also tending her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed canning the vegetables and fruit they grew. Later in life, she looked forward to keeping in touch with family on social media.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After 61 years of marriage, Ella Mae lost her beloved Roy in 2017.

She is preceded in death by Roy, her parents, her daughter Valerie, her sister Sally Staggs and Rebecca Owen, her brothers Hardin and Adrian Maynard.

She is survived by her children George (Shirley), Cheryl Brewer, April Mariscal, Steve, Joe (Micki) her 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Delma Flint, her brother Earl Allen and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be at 1 pm on Friday, March 13 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ella Mace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.