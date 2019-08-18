RONAN — Memorial Service on Aug. 24, 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Polson.
At age 91, Ellamae passed away on June 21, 2019, in Ronan. She was born in Sebeka, Minnesota, to Ella and Jacob Agrimson. She was the youngest of eight children. In 1930, the family moved to their homestead in Harding County, South Dakota, then in 1937, the family moved to Hedgesville, Montana. Ellamae, after completing her high school, attended Augustana College from 1943 to 1945. In 1945, she moved to Harlowton where she met Vern Smith and the following year they were married, Feb. 26, 1946. Vern passed away in 1965. Ellamae remarried twice, both who have passed away, Jack Archibald and Hans Brandau. Ellamae and Hans lived in the Polson area for almost 20 years. She was an avid seamstress and a pro at hardanger embroidery (traditional Norwegian).
She is survived by four children Ronald and wife Shirley, Verna, Rebecca and husband Michael and Jane; grandchildren, Ryan, Julie, Eric, Ian, April, Aaron, Robert, Michael, Shane and Luke; and 14 great-grandchildren.