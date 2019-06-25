Ellamae L. Brandau
RONAN — Ellamae L. Brandau, 91, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Mountain View Care Center in Ronan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Leslie Dean "Jim" Berdine
CLINTON — Leslie Dean "Jim" Berdine, 74, of Clinton died Friday June 21, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Gwendolyn B. Thibodeau
MISSOULA — Gwendolyn B. Thibodeau, 96, of Missoula died June 23, 2019 at Riverside Health Care. A memorial service is pending. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Peter Jacobsen
MISSOULA — Peter Jacobsen, 90, of Missoula died peacefully at home on June 22, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Audi Moran
ST. IGNATIUS — Audi Moran, 66, died Monday from injuries received in an auto accident south of Ronan. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
William F. "Bill" Broderson
CONNER — William F. "Bill" Broderson, 67, of Conner died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.