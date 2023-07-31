Ellen A. Strommen
On Sunday, August 6th, please join us in celebrating the life of Ellen A. Strommen, at the UUFM (Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Missoula), 102 McLeod in Missoula, at 3:00pm. Ellen passed away January 4, 2023 at the age of 86.
Ellen A. Strommen
