MISSOULA — Our beautiful gem, Ellen Dalos Wanberg, 9 days shy of her 101st birthday, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was promoted to a great place of honor with her Lord and Savior Jesus, on Oct. 1, 2019. She eternally joins her husband of 46 years, Del, and her son Steve. Ellen was surrounded by family and loving friends at her home when she went to be with the Lord.
Ellen was born on Oct. 10, 1918, in Englevale, North Dakota. Her parents, Edward and Inga Dalos, had both immigrated from Norway. She played high school basketball with her sister Pearl, in Englevale. In 1938, Ellen graduated from Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota. On Nov. 24, 1944, during WWII, she married Delbert Wanberg, in Norfolk, Virginia. Two days after their marriage, Del got back on a Navy ship, and they would not see each other until after the end of the war.
Ellen enjoyed music and loved to play the piano. She and Del enjoyed making authentic Norwegian dishes such as Kringle, Klube, Lefsa, cookies and others. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Missoula, and had also been a member of the Sons of Norway and the Moose Lodge. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Fargo, North Dakota. One of Ellen's outstanding characteristics was her desire to serve others — she rarely sat down at a meal because she was constantly making sure everyone else had anything they might need or want. Ellen was generous, energetic and a willing worker with dignity and kindness as her rule. She was our Proverbs 31 woman — “If you can find a truly good wife she is worth more than precious gems.”
In Dec. 1963, they, with their sons Gary, Brian, and Steven, moved from Fargo, North Dakota, to Missoula. Ellen's outgoing personality permitted her to make friends easily. New acquaintances soon became her friends. She enjoyed more than just saying hello – she truly cared about people.
In April, 1995, Ellen and her son, Gary, took a 10-day trip to Norway, and visited relatives in Oslo, Bergen, Sørfjordmo, and Mo i Rana where the snow was up to the rain gutters. Ellen bonded with first cousins she had never seen. She did not sleep in a hotel or eat in a restaurant, and the cousins cried when she left.
Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Inga Dalos; stepmother Margaret Dalos; siblings Pearl Dalos Iserman, Ingel, Harry, and Marvin; and son Steven and daughter-in-law Kristy. She is survived by her sons Gary (Bethanie), and Brian (Shirley), and daughter-in-law Sally. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Galen, Jonathan, Stephen, Gary David, Angela, Sumer, Robert, Patrick, and Stephanie; also 20 great-grandchildren: Charity, Joel, Lyla, Vivian, Brynn, Joselyn, Kaden, Keira, Bailey, Boston, Bentley, Brighton, Saul, Riley, Alena, Reece, Dane, Jordan, Khloe, and Huxley.
What was most notable was Ellen's beautiful smile. She brightened our spirits when we walked through the door. Ellen lived a long and amazing life, and will be missed by those who knew her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Oct. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. A private internment is to be conducted at a later date.
The family would like to thank everyone who brightened Ellen's later years and cared for her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice or Immanuel Lutheran Church.