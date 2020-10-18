MISSOULA — Ellen Ethyle Brunner Thomas, age 96 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 22, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1924 to Edward and Erna Brunner in Marshfield, Wisconsin. At two weeks of age she made the trip in an old Model T to a farm in Bainville. She would be the third eldest of fifteen children. Her life was the picture of service to others. A life full of her faith, her family and hard work. At the age of nine she wakened early every day to make bread for the family before school and other chores. She left school at an early age to work and help support her family.
After the war, Ellen made a trip with her younger sister Eleanora to California where work and better wages were more plentiful than Eastern Montana. There she met her husband, Tom and the two would share more than fifty years of marriage. They moved back to Montana in the 1960’s and settled in Missoula where she lived until the end of her life.
Her years in Missoula were devoted to her family and others. She was a member of The Church of the Nazarene for fifty years where she served in numerous “helping” positions until her health declined. While her husband Tom was alive, many summer weekends were spent serving coffee and cookies at rest stops for The Disabled American Veterans, The Marine Corp League, and The Order of The Purple Heart.
An incredible fisher-woman, one of her favorite memories was fishing on the many lakes, rivers and streams of Montana with her husband Tom. When his health would no longer allow him to drive, Ellen drove the motor home with boat in tow all around the state they loved. One of her fondest memories was out fishing Tom on a particular trip to Rainbow Lake, where she caught a huge Pike.
She lived at Bee Hive Homes the last three years of her life where she met many friends and enjoyed her evening card games. Finally, she actually spent time on herself and had the opportunity to read. She thoroughly enjoyed the adventures in her books.
The last week of her life was spent at her daughter Marilynn’s home where she was lovingly cared for and surrounded by the whole family that she had served faithfully for her entire life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tom; nine siblings; and numerous friends.
Ellen is survived by a son, Bob (Karen); daughter, Marilynn (Jack); four grandchildren, Tommy, Jennifer, Ann-Marie, and David; three great-grandchildren; five siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held for the family at Sunset Memorial Gardens with arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
“No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind can conceive what awaits those who love Christ Jesus” 1 Corinthians 2:9
