MISSOULA — Ellen Ethyle Brunner Thomas, age 96 went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept. 22, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1924 to Edward and Erna Brunner in Marshfield, Wisconsin. At two weeks of age she made the trip in an old Model T to a farm in Bainville. She would be the third eldest of fifteen children. Her life was the picture of service to others. A life full of her faith, her family and hard work. At the age of nine she wakened early every day to make bread for the family before school and other chores. She left school at an early age to work and help support her family.

After the war, Ellen made a trip with her younger sister Eleanora to California where work and better wages were more plentiful than Eastern Montana. There she met her husband, Tom and the two would share more than fifty years of marriage. They moved back to Montana in the 1960’s and settled in Missoula where she lived until the end of her life.

Her years in Missoula were devoted to her family and others. She was a member of The Church of the Nazarene for fifty years where she served in numerous “helping” positions until her health declined. While her husband Tom was alive, many summer weekends were spent serving coffee and cookies at rest stops for The Disabled American Veterans, The Marine Corp League, and The Order of The Purple Heart.