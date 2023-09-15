Elly Helen Zoganas Raptou

RONAN - Elly Helen Zoganas Raptou died peacefully in her sleep, September 7, 2023, at the age of 86. She had no suffering, no injury, no pain. Recently residing in Ronan, Montana, with her daughter, Rhea Alexandra Raptou DeLong, and her son-in-law, Matthew DeLong, Elly enjoyed her last few months in the loving care of Polson Health and Rehabilitation staff.

Elly was deeply loved by her daughter, Rhea, and by good friends. Elly had a great sense of humor; loved to laugh and sing, touching the hearts of all who entered her life.

Elly was born in Alexandria, Egypt, moving to America at age 9 when her father, George Zoganas, a Greek Orthodox priest, was assigned here. Elly earned a master's degree from Ohio State University, graduating with honors in a French and Spanish double major and was inducted to the distinguished honor society, Phi Betta Kappa.

Elly was married to Alexander D. Raptou, MD, who preceded her in passing. She is also preceded by her brother, Meletios.

After marrying Alex in Ohio, Elly moved to Texas, and had 2 children, George and Rhea, who both survived her. Elly moved to Montana during COVID, prior to which she enjoyed being in the lives of her precious grandchildren, Foster and Holden Raptou, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

During the majority of her life, Elly was an educator in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The subjects she taught included: Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, Humanities, and English as a Second Language.

Elly will be sincerely missed.

A Vigil will be held on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 8:00 pm at the DeLong family home, 36104 Round Butte Rd, Ronan. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 am at Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home in Ronan. Burial to follow at Ronan Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.