ST IGNATIUS — Elly Wheeler Woll, 51, passed away on Tuesday, September 8 at St Patrick Hospital from injuries sustained in a 4-wheeler accident.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Dog House in St Ignatius.