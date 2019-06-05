MISSOULA — Elmer K. Moore, 71, of Missoula, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital from complications of Agent Orange.
He was born Dec. 8, 1947, to Marvin and Vera Moore. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966. On Dec. 5, 1992, he married Helen Lewis in Missoula.
He was a member of VFW Post 209, VFW Honor Guard 209, American Legion Post 68 and D.A.V.
Elmer was preceded in death by Marvin and Lois Moore; Vera Evenson; brothers Jack and Leonard Moore; sister Marilyn Hunter; daughter Lorie Moore.
Surviors include his wife, Helen Moore; daughters, Sissy (Dan) Joubert, Kim (Wayne) Forest, Verna (Chuck) Lee, Brianna Lee; sons, Chris Moore, David (Laura) Stevens; sister Velma Chandler; brother Ray (Sylvia) Moore; 40 grandkids; six great-grandkids; dear friend Dick Clark.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. on June 5 at Sunset Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 6 at the Veterans Cemetery.