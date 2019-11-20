MISSOULA — Mother, grandmother, and friend Elsa Doris Tayer “Doris” 97 went on her final journey Nov. 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born October 2, 1922, in Chester to Francis and Dora (Lange) Van Dessel. She grew up on the family homestead 25 miles north of Joplin. She was educated at St Thomas Orphanage and Boarding School in Great Falls, 1-3 and 7-8, a one room schoolhouse near her home 4-6, and graduated from Joplin High School in 1942 (where she lived in a dormitory during the week). Doris entered nursing training in 1942 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Havre utilizing the Federal Cadet ROTC Program graduating in 1945.
Doris moved to Missoula where she got her first nursing job at the Northern Pacific Hospital, there she met Lloyd Arza Tayer. They were married from June 5, 1948, to March 4, 1989. She lived in a railroad box car for the first six years of marriage following her husband’s job from Livingston to Wallace, Idaho. In 1954 they purchased the family home in Missoula where she lived until her passing.
During the 50s and 60s she was a stay-at-home mom and housewife. She returned to nursing in 1970 at St. Patrick Hospital and continued until 1977.
Doris was a member of Suburbanites, Retired Nurses, Retired Railroaders, Missoula Senior Center, Orchard Homes Country Life Club, Orchard Homes Women’s Club, Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA, Sweet Adelines which enabled her to travel to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall, and active in the catholic church which included St Anthony Altar Society, St Francis Xavier’s Funeral Hospitality Coordinator and Choir member.
She enjoyed gardening (dirt therapy), crocheting, painting, cryptoquotes, singing, and dancing.
In 1987, ‘89, ‘92, and ‘94 she traveled to Hawaii, Sicily, and Virginia for the births of each of her four grandchildren. When Doris left Sicily she stopped in Rome for a USO tour which include an audience with Pope John Paul II. In 2009 she attended her oldest granddaughters graduation from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents Dora and Francis; husband Lloyd; sons Baby Tayer and Leonard; brothers John, Leo, and Arthur “Bud”; and sister Germaine.
Doris is survived by her children George, Patricia (Patty) Kump, Dennis, and Laura; Grandchildren Joann, William “Billy” (Victoria), Leonard “Leo” (Emily), and Amanda, (Gage); Great Grandchildren Janice and Brian; sister Mary (Babe) Stout; sister-in-law Mona Van Dessel; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be Sunday Nov. 24 from 1-6:30 p.m. followed by the Rosary at Garden City Funeral Home. Mass of Resurrection and celebration of life Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. with reception to follow at St. Francis Xavier Church. Burial at St. Mary’s Annex Cemetery will follow the reception.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Francis Xavier Church, Missoula Senior Center, St. Labre Indian School or De La Salle Blackfeet School.
The family would also like to thank the staff of St. Patrick Hospital for the care they provided during Doris’s last days.