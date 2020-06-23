× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Elsie Margaret (Draper) Mangan, 93, of Missoula passed away June 21, 2020 at The Village Senior Residence.

She was born May 29, 1927 in Kettering, England, to Frederick and Elsie Draper.

She was married to Patrick Vern Mangan in 1945 until his death in January of 2002.

Elsie was a member of the English Club, WWII War Brides. She volunteered for the St. Patrick Hospital Guild and read to the blind.

She worked at Bitterroot Floral, as a secretary for Loyola High School and Rectory at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish.

She is survived by her twin daughters, Charlene (Terry) Smith and Cheryl (Robert) Todd, son Charles Patrick (Jacki) Mangan, as well as nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

Elsie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother and pleasure to all who knew her.

A vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Garden City Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elsie Mangan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.