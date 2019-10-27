DOUGLAS, Wyoming — Elsie Reinoehl passed away Oct. 22, 2019, in Douglas, Wyoming.
She was born to early day pioneers, Hans and Margaret Bohrnsen Luthje, in Butte on March 17, 1917. At two weeks of age she traveled by train from Butte to Philipsburg and then by horse drawn sled to the ranch, where her seven siblings were anxiously awaiting the return of their mother and new baby sister. (In the final 15 mile leg of the journey the sleigh slid off the road into a snow bank).
Hers was a happy childhood. Sledding and skating during the winter months. Large Christmas celebrations, waiting for the first buttercups and spring birds. She enjoyed watching many skeins of geese as she rode her pony to the one room, country school. The ranch always remained “home” to her.
Upon graduation from elementary school, she “boarded out” in Philipsburg to attend high school. She graduated from Granite County High School in 1934.
After high school she attended Teachers College in Dillon. Her first teaching term took her to Ovando where she met her future husband, Perrie Reinoehl. She also taught school in eastern Montana and the “home” in Philipsburg.
On Oct. 27, 1939, Elsie and Perrie were married in Missoula and made their home near Ovando. They owned and operated the Cooper Lake Sawmill. The cooking skills and worth ethic taught to her by her mother paid off and she cooked for the logging crew, taught two children and cared for her baby daughter.
While living in the Ovando community her two children were born. Lasting friends were made while living there and they attended many square dances and social functions.
In 1953 the family moved to Missoula. She and Perrie were active members of the Montana Old Time Fiddlers. She held the position of secretary-treasurer for the organization on both the state and district level. They enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing and card playing. Elsie was also an avid bingo player. Many pot-lucks, business meetings, funeral and wedding receptions were held in their home. She was a member of the Missoula Senior Center. She enjoyed playing pinochle at the center and having lunch with friends. She was also a member of the Bingo Group.
Elsie raised many beautiful flowers and vegetables and won many prizes at the Western Montana Fair for her produce, crocheted afghans and tablecloths, and also culinary items.
After her son started high school she went back to her favorite profession: teaching. She was a substitute teacher in the Missoula Public schools for 15 years.
Above all, her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were first and foremost in her life. She treasured each moment spent with them.
Elsie has now gone to her heavenly home, where she will be reunited with her husband, who passed on May 18, 1987, her son, Kenneth, parents and siblings.
She is survived by her daughter Elaine and Douglas Walker of Ashland. Her grandchildren Kelli (Shay) Rogge, Reece, and Torrynce of Douglas, Wyoming; Glen (Melinda) Walker, Dylan of Billings; Perri and David Morrow, April and Jeremy of Spokane, Washington; Kyra (Jumoa) Razguir, Maima, Amine, and Yasine of Boston, Massachusetts, and Mikal (Erica) Reinoehl, Jacob and Alec of Deer Park, Washington.
Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, in Missoula Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m.