Elwin Charles Jensen

MISSOULA — Shorty was raised in a family of 10 children on a farm in New York. He left home at a young age to go west. He landed in Ogden, Utah and lived there and filed a mineral claim in the west desert of Utah, near the Nevada border, where he prospected gold and other minerals. He had a camp there and stayed for long periods of time. He spent a lot of time in the historic district of Ogden on 25th street. He told us many stories of his adventures in the tough and diverse town of Ogden, which at the time was the Hub of the West for the railroad. Shorty also spent time there in Ogden as a bounty hunter.
For a time he was married and had two children. He tragically lost his family to an intoxicated driver and often said that following losing his family, he never again had another drink, as he never wanted to chance harming anyone because of alcohol.
As anyone who knew Shorty, they knew he loved his cats and enjoyed feeding peanuts to the squirrels from his penthouse apartment above the Grizzly Hackle Fly Shop on Front Street in downtown Missoula. He spent 14 years in that apartment and was known for his garden out back. He produced tasty vegetables from the garden and often brought tomatoes or squash to the shop employees. He was a fixture in downtown Missoula and had many friends. He stopped in the fly shop, Trout River coffee shop and Front Street Pasta and Wraps daily to see all the employees and particularly enjoyed visiting with them.
Shorty also was very handy with tools, with woodworking and welding. He had a bike shop under the fly shop where built 3 wheeled bicycles and even sold a few. His tri-cycle creations were built from scratch and by utilizing recycled bicycle parts. He was very proud of his work.
Following a series of strokes, it was extremely difficult for him to give up his top floor apartment and move.
Shorty was unique, humble, generous, and challenged by life in many ways. He met every challenge.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.