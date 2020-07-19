Elwin Charles Jensen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Shorty was raised in a family of 10 children on a farm in New York. He left home at a young age to go west. He landed in Ogden, Utah and lived there and filed a mineral claim in the west desert of Utah, near the Nevada border, where he prospected gold and other minerals. He had a camp there and stayed for long periods of time. He spent a lot of time in the historic district of Ogden on 25th street. He told us many stories of his adventures in the tough and diverse town of Ogden, which at the time was the Hub of the West for the railroad. Shorty also spent time there in Ogden as a bounty hunter.

For a time he was married and had two children. He tragically lost his family to an intoxicated driver and often said that following losing his family, he never again had another drink, as he never wanted to chance harming anyone because of alcohol.