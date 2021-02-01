Elwood Olson

Elwood “Woody” Stanley Olson passed away on 1/29/21 from COVID. Woody was born on 11/07/1928 in Rosseau, MN and grew up in the small town of Drayton, North Dakota. The love of his life, Fernie, proclaimed to her parents when she was in first grade that she was going to marry Woody Olson and he ultimately fulfilled her proclamation by proposing at the city dump in Drayton, North Dakota. Elwood and Fern were married on August 8, 1954 and have celebrated 66 Christmas Holidays together. Elwood and Fern had 4 boys including “The twins,” Barry and Gregg, and sons Jay and David. Although their house was overrun by boys and we assume they may have even prayed for a daughter, they always said they were blessed with great “Daughters-in-law.”

Elwood attended the University of North Dakota and received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration which led to a 55-year career in banking. Elwood retired as Vice President of Western Montana Bank (US Bank) at the age of 55 but he immediately went back to work for another 25 years at Bitterroot Valley Bank (TrailWest Bank) that he called the “golden nugget” of his career and where the bank owner Alan and the bank president Rich considered him their “moral compass” and “anchor.” During his second career, he also went to work for his son, Jay Olson, at Express Employment Professionals that continued after his retirement from the bank. Although Woody is admired for working well into his eighties, none of this work ethic seems to have rubbed off on his sons or grandkids who like to play harder. This gave Woody the opportunity and enjoyment to watch his kids and grandkids play and their faces were familiar at their many school activities and sporting events as well as the Grizzly games.