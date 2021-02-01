Elwood Olson

Elwood “Woody” Stanley Olson
Elwood “Woody” Stanley Olson passed away on 1/29/21 from COVID. Woody was born on 11/07/1928 in Rosseau, MN and grew up in the small town of Drayton, North Dakota. The love of his life, Fernie, proclaimed to her parents when she was in first grade that she was going to marry Woody Olson and he ultimately fulfilled her proclamation by proposing at the city dump in Drayton, North Dakota. Elwood and Fern were married on August 8, 1954 and have celebrated 66 Christmas Holidays together. Elwood and Fern had 4 boys including “The twins,” Barry and Gregg, and sons Jay and David. Although their house was overrun by boys and we assume they may have even prayed for a daughter, they always said they were blessed with great “Daughters-in-law.”
Dad was proud of his service in the army and sent to Korea that provided his sons with many bedtime stories.
Elwood attended the University of North Dakota and received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration which led to a 55-year career in banking. Elwood retired as Vice President of Western Montana Bank (US Bank) at the age of 55 but he immediately went back to work for another 25 years at Bitterroot Valley Bank (TrailWest Bank) that he called the “golden nugget” of his career and where the bank owner Alan and the bank president Rich considered him their “moral compass” and “anchor.” During his second career, he also went to work for his son, Jay Olson, at Express Employment Professionals that continued after his retirement from the bank. Although Woody is admired for working well into his eighties, none of this work ethic seems to have rubbed off on his sons or grandkids who like to play harder. This gave Woody the opportunity and enjoyment to watch his kids and grandkids play and their faces were familiar at their many school activities and sporting events as well as the Grizzly games.
Elwood and Fern started the “Olson Annual Nordic Fest” where the extended family celebrated many rich traditions at Double Arrow Ranch in Seeley Lake for the last 30 years.
His favorite songs were “Sentimental Journey” and “Holy, Holy.”
His favorite sayings were: “You bless me with your presence,” and “you look like a million bucks!”
His most stressful moment: A women in distress at the bank who had been kidnapped and requesting all the teller's money and dad placing the 911 phone call and identifying the kidnapper.
What he was known for: His Humor.
His greatest gift to his sons and grandkids: The gift of an occasional treasury bond and the eternal gift of passing on his faith.
His favorite son, daughter-in-law and grandchild: Whoever he was with at the time.
Elwood is survived by his wife Fern Olson; his sons Barry Olson (wife Jill), Gregg Olson (wife Debbie), Jay, and David (wife Jeannine) and his many grandkids: Kjel, Heidi, Josilyn, Bryan, Carrie, Halden, Allie, Josh, Bri, his great grandchildren; Elliana, Nora and Declan. Woody will be greeted by his grandsons Trevor and Tanner who are anxiously waiting for him in Heaven.
The family is having a private ceremony. Memorials can be sent to Montana Servant Leadership, 501 University Avenue, Missoula MT 59801