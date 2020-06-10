ST. IGNATIUS — Emaline Marie Atchley passed away on June 6 at the Pines of Mission. She was born in Butte on Dec. 1, 1931 to Daniel and Emaline (Byrne) Georgevich. She married Earl W. Atchley, a longtime valley resident, and they made their home in Moiese, later moving throughout the valley. She was a dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed quilting, her roses and flowers, and putting up the Christmas decorations. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she is preceded in death by her husband Earl and a sister Diane Miller. Survivors include her children, Earline Harkins of De Moines, Iowa, Keith Atchley and Karen Finnegan of Puyallup, Washington, and Ralph Atchley of Cheyenne, Wyoming, as well as several grandchildren.