HELENA — Emily L. (Hibbard) Stonington, 72, of Helena, passed away June 26, 2019. A service celebrating Emily’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the celebration of life in the social hall of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Montana History Foundation at 1750 N. Washington St. Helena, MT 59601. Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Emily.
