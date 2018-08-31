HAMILTON — Emily Ruth “Ruthie” Kaufman, of Hamilton, formerly of Lewistown, passed away at the age of 17 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident near Lewistown. Ruthie is the daughter of Paul Kaufman of Lewistown and Tamera (Taylor) Klapwyk of Hamilton. Ruth was born on June 8, 2001, in Billings. Ruthie received her schooling in Lewistown through the 10th grade and was attending school while living with her mother and step-father in Hamilton at the time of her passing.
Ruthie loved art, drawing, cooking, animals and her family.
She was a member of the Crossroads Christian Fellowship in Hamilton where she worked in the nursery.
She is survived by her parents: Paul (Karen) Kaufman of Lewistown, Tamera (Bill) Klapwyk of Hamilton; brothers Milo, Otto and Jason Kaufman of Lewistown; grandparents Linda Kaufman of Glendive and Mike and Deann Taylor of Great Falls; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Ron Kaufman.
Memorial Services for Ruthie will be Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Lewistown, and on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Fellowship in Hamilton. Cremation has taken place. Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Central Montana Medical Center Ambulance, First Christian Church of Lewistown, Crossroads Christian Fellowship of Hamilton or the Charity of their choice. Memorials may be left at Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at cloydfuneralhome.com.