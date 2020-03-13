HAMILTON — Emma Jo (Jodi) Infanger Bergman had a great day on March 9, 2020 as she left behind her mortal shell and her beautiful spirit joined many of her loved ones who preceded her in death.

She was born on July 4, 1937, to William and Emma Infanger in Kremmling, Colorado, the youngest of nine children. Her childhood was spent mainly in North Fork and Salmon, Idaho; she attended a one-room grade school and later was bussed 30 miles into Salmon for high school. After high school, she left the “Starve to Death Ranch” on the Salmon to work in Bozeman. It was there that she picked her future husband out of a photo, saying, “I’ll take that one.” And she did! She and Robert Kaye Bergman of Great Falls were married in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on March 25, 1957 for time and eternity. Kaye and Jodi celebrated their first anniversary by welcoming their son, Robert Keith, into the family. Next they added Eric before moving to Missouri where Kristine was born and Kaye earned his Ph.D. The one stipulation that Jodi had placed on her marriage was that she would never have to live on a farm. While that had been one of Kaye’s dreams, he didn’t make an issue of it with his dream girl. So, the young couple accepted employment at Rocky Mountain Laboratory in Hamilton, where they remained. There they added Liesl, Lara, Korrie and Rachel to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}