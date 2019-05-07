ST. IGNATIUS — Emma Lorraine Acciavatti, 85, of St. Ignatius passed away Thursday May 2 after an extended stay at The Pines of Mission.
She was the sixth of seven children born to Mildred and Orie Ivie in Mackay, Idaho, on July 15, 1933. Her family lived in Utah before moving to Alaska where she met her husband Armand who was in the service in the Anchorage area. August 23, 1948 they eloped and were married in Palmer, Alaska.
Lorraine worked as a para-educator for many years and her love was caring for those unable to care for themselves. She loved her family, her many friends and her church family… and of course chocolate!
Lorraine is survived by daughters Bonnie Parr of Michigan, Elizabeth Couch of St. Ignatius, Diana Acciavatti, a son David Acciavatti of St. Ignatius; nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held for her and Armand at a later date.
Donations in her honor may be given to the Pines of Mission.